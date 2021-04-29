Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.05. 91,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,292. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,772,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Olin by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 298,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $3,841,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Olin by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 140,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.