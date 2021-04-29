Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 15692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Olin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

