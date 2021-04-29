Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Olin by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 80,636 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Olin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.