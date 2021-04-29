Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLK. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $37.76 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.