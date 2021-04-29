Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.33

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and traded as low as $20.48. Olympus shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 35,429 shares.

OCPNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olympus in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

