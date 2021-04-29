Omni Hits One Day Trading Volume of $927,071.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $9.41 or 0.00017655 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Omni has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $927,071.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.13 or 0.00476582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000693 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,200 coins and its circulating supply is 562,884 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.