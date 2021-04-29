One Day In July LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

One Day In July LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.64. 245,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,204. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $67.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

