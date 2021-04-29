One Day In July LLC Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.79. 41,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $173.93 and a twelve month high of $278.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

