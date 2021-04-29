One Day In July LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 11.6% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.35 and a 200 day moving average of $198.10. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

