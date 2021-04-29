ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 4.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $21,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

OKE stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 63,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

