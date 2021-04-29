OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post sales of $503.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.00 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $211.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OPK stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 530,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $17,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,528,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 152.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

