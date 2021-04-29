OptiNose (OPTN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect OptiNose to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $195.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.00.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 over the last ninety days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

