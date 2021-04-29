Opus One Day Trading Volume Hits $233.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Opus has a market cap of $525,734.98 and $233.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Opus has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00065543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00020509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.96 or 0.00830527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00096358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

