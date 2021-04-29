Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

