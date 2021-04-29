Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORXGF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. Orca Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Orca Energy Group from $8.40 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Orca Energy Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

