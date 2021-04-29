Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,437 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,515,381.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,676 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

