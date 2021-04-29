Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 62,091 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

