Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $355.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $361.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

