Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 608 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR opened at $184.81 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day moving average of $174.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 161.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIPR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

