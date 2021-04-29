Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,788,000 after purchasing an additional 506,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 573,768 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,425,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 378,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.