Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Origin Bancorp stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 97,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,278. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBNK. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

