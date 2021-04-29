Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $103,489.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00055737 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

