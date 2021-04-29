Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by SEB Equities

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORKLY. Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

