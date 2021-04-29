Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 16,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of ORVMF stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Orvana Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

