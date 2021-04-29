Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 16,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Shares of ORVMF stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Orvana Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
