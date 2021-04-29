Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by 41.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,564. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $130.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

