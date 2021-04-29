Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

OTIS opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after buying an additional 836,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

