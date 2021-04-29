Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB raised their price objective on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.25.

OVV stock opened at C$29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.08. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$6.84 and a 52 week high of C$36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.02.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -1.28%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

