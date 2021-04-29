Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading 6.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ovintiv traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.04. 47,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,161,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.37.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

