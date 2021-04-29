Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:OYST traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,423. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. The company has a market cap of $554.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.38. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

