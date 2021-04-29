Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.