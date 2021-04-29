Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,491,213.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 166,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

