Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a sell rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,995. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.19. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

