Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Packaging Co. of America traded as high as $148.80 and last traded at $148.48, with a volume of 2819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.37.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.19. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

