PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading Down 2.1%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

About PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD)

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant processing services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of offers online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

