Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. 751,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,289,883. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at $45,285,587.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $14,286,130.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,128,765.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.