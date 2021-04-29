Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Paltalk stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 1,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paltalk has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 83.77% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

