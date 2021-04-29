Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $275.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $276.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

