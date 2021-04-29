Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after acquiring an additional 909,839 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,862,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 549,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,344,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $60.73.

