Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 12,078 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock opened at $108.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.