Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

PK has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after buying an additional 3,033,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,335,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,491 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PK opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

