Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY21 guidance to $14.65-14.95 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 14.650-14.950 EPS.

PH stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $323.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

