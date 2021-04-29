Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.650-14.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY21 guidance to $14.65-14.95 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.79.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $7.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $311.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,778. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

