Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 794 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 169,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,118,000 after acquiring an additional 32,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $487.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

