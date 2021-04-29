Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 794 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

Shares of REGN opened at $487.77 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.07 and a 200-day moving average of $506.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

