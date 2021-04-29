Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $290.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.18. Accenture plc has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

