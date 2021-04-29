Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,369,000 after acquiring an additional 144,372 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,866,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 645,551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $170.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

