Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $95.56 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

