Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $383.56 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $385.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.