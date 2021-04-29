Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 388.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe stock opened at $515.48 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $335.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $246.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.76 and its 200 day moving average is $479.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

