Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,210 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 78,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

